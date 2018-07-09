Filing period for 2018 City Council election opens Monday

Local residents interested in running in the November Santa Clarita City Council election can file nomination paperwork starting Monday. Three seats of the five-member City Council will be up for election Nov. 6, each for a term of four years.

Prospective City Council candidates are required to file a statement of economic Interests, disclosing investments and interests in real property at the time that the nomination paper is returned for filing. Candidates must also secure the signatures of 20 to 30 registered voters prior to filing nomination paperwork. There is no charge for filing nomination papers.

Anyone wishing to lend their signature to a potential candidate’s nomination paperwork must be a registered voter, residing in the city of Santa Clarita at the time nomination papers are issued.

Eligible voters may nominate up to three prospective candidates. The city clerk’s office recommends that candidates consider filing their nomination paperwork in advance of the deadline to avoid potential signature issues.

The following individuals have already declared their intent to run for City Council in November’s election: Jason Gibbs, Brett Haddock, Logan Smith, Diane Trautman, Lee Uber and Chris Werthe.

For a fee, candidates may also prepare a statement to be included in the sample ballot materials, which is mailed to voters. Statements may include the candidate’s name, occupation and brief description of no more than 200 words stating their education and qualifications. The estimated fees are $2,200 for printing the candidate statement in English only, and $4,400 for English and Spanish translation. The fees are due when nomination papers are filed.

The filing period for those interested in running in the City Council election will open Monday, July 16, and close Friday, Aug. 10. In the event that any incumbent councilmember does not file by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, the filing period for all non-incumbent candidates will be extended to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The seats up for election are occupied by incumbents Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean and Councilmember Bill Miranda.

Nomination papers and candidate handbooks will be available by appointment beginning Monday in the city clerk’s office at City Hall, Suite 120, 23920 Valencia Blvd. Election office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except during holidays. Prospective candidates should call the office at (661) 255-4391 to schedule appointments to obtain and return materials for candidacy.

The city’s 2018 election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election, will be held on Nov. 6. The three top vote-getters are expected to be sworn into office on Dec. 11, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting. For more information on the 2018 Santa Clarita General Municipal Election, including results of past City Council elections, please visit www.votesantaclarita.com.