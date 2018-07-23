UPDATE: Pico Fire burns 4 to 5 acres in Stevenson Ranch

By Jim Holt

14 mins ago

Firefighters responded to reports of a 4- to 5-acre brush fire on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

The fire — dubbed the Pico Fire — was reported to be on the 26300 block of West Pico Canyon Road, at least a couple of miles from the road, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters arriving at the fire at 1:08 p.m., reported the fire was located inside an old oil field.

“It’s burned four to five acres,” Lozano said.

No structures were reported threatened.

At least one water-dumping helicopter belonging to the Los Angeles Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.

The fire was initially reported to moving through medium to heavy brush at a moderate rate, Lozano said.

