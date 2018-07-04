Firefighters stop progress on 2-acre blaze in Newhall Pass

By Perry Smith

10 mins ago

Firefighters responded to a 2-acre brush fire in the Newhall Pass on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported to officials at 9:33 p.m., but progress was stopped by about 10 p.m., according to Inspector David Michel of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Initial reports indicated the fire reached 3 acres in size, “and running uphill.” Michel confirmed Wednesday evening progress was stopped at 2 acres.

One structure was initially threatened, near Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Highway in the Newhall Pass, Michel said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it’s available.