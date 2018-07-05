UPDATE: Paradise Incident fire burns 3 to 4 acres near Templin Highway

Firefighters from both Los Angeles County and the Angeles National Forest service responded to a brush fire Thursday off of Interstate 5 near Templin Highway.
Inspector David Michel of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said reports of the brush fire – dubbed the Paradise Incident – were received at 3:09 p.m.
“This is a half-acre fire moving through medium fuel (brush) at a moderate speed,” he said.
By 3:45 p.m., the fire had burned between three and four acres.
Firefighting units from the county and the U.S. Forest Service deployed vehicles and manpower for a first alarm including the use of a couple of water-dumping helicopters.
No structures were reported as being threatened.
661-287-5527
On Twitter
@jamesarthurholt