Homicide detectives probe fatal stabbing in Canyon Country
Signal file photo.
By Jim Holt
24 mins ago

Homicide detectives began investigating the stabbing death of a man in Canyon Country Monday morning.

 

First responders were dispatched to a home on the 27400 block of Dewdrop Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

 

When deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded and made sure it was safe to approach the home, paramedics treated a man at the scene, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

 

In a news release issued by Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau, he said: “detectives are responding to the 27400 block of Dewdrop Avenue in the City of Canyon Country to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a male adult.”

 

The investigation is underway.  More details about the incident were expected to be released later in the day.

 

About the author

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

About the author

