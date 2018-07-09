Jury selection begins in case alleging lewd acts with a child

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Jury selection began Monday in the case of Jon Heely, former director of music publishing for Disney, who in February was ordered last month to stand trial on charges of lewd acts with a child.

Jonathan Blake Heely, 58, of Santa Clarita, was held to answer Feb. 28 for three felony counts of lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting.

Lawyers for both the prosecution and the defense began the process Monday of selecting jurors at the San Fernando Superior Court.

Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Heely is charged with sexually assaulting female family members who were between the ages of 11 and 16 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

The alleged abuse took place between 2006 and 2010, according to the criminal complaint.

Bail is set at $140,000. If convicted as charged, Heely faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in state prison.

Heely’s alleged crimes reportedly occurred more than 10 years ago, on June 19, 2006, according to court records.

