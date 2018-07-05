Koon charged with DUI in Castaic crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Stacey Koon, one of the officers convicted in the 1991 Rodney King beating incident, has been formally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a Castaic traffic collision in May.

“Charges were filed on June 28,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Thursday.

“Case 8SC02954 charges him with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood-alcohol content,” he said.

Koon is scheduled to arraigned on the charges Aug. 14.

Stacey Koon, 67, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who now lives in Castaic, was arrested about 3:30 p.m. on May 4.

He was not injured.

“Stacey Koon was involved in a two-vehicle collision – vehicle versus parked vehicle – on Heather Lane at Greenwood Place,” California Highway Patrol Officer K. Holeman wrote in a report of the incident issued at the time.

“Officer Koon was the only individual involved in the collision and sustained no visible, nor claimed any injuries, as a result of the collision,” Holeman wrote in the report.

Koon is accused of running into a silver-colored 2004 Ford.

“During the investigation, the investigating officer determined Mr. Koon was and had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of his involvement in the collision.

“He was subsequently arrested for a violation of 23152(a) VC – DUI Alcohol, per 40300.5 of the California Vehicle Code.”

It was also noted in the CHP report that Koon “remained polite and cooperative throughout the incident.”

Koon gained notoriety in 1991 following news coverage of a high-speed chase involving Rodney King. Koon and four other officers were tried in court on allegations of excessive force and was later acquitted.

In 1993, however, Koon was convicted of having violated King’s civil rights and sentenced to 30 months in prison.

He was released from prison in October 1995.

