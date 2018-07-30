L.A. County appoints new health officer

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Los Angeles County has appointed its newest health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis.

Davis, former county health officer and director of the Alameda County Public Health Department, will replace interim health officer Jeffrey Gunzenhauser. He was sworn in on Monday.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement, “[Davis] is a unique addition and support for our collaborations with county residents and community organizations.”

Davis received his medical degree from UCLA and his master of public health degree from Harvard School of Public Health in Boston.

With an emphasis on family medicine, Davis has practiced extensively in urban and rural primary care and urgent care clinics across California. Before working for Alameda County for the past six years, he focused on pandemic planning and education on febrile rash evaluation for the California Department of Health Services.

Davis said he looks forward to joining the department “in efforts to close the gaps while improving health and well-being for all across Los Angeles County.”