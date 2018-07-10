Looking to the future

By Brennon Dixson

One talented senior at West Ranch High School was recently chosen to participate in the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

After receiving a nomination from Nobel Prize winner Mario Capecchi, West Ranch’s Victoria Del Rosario attended the event this past week, and she came face-to-face with additional Nobel Prize winners, top medical school deans, Ivy League academic leaders and many other leading medical professionals.

“Focused, bright and determined students like Victoria Del Rosario are our future,” said Richard Rossi, executive director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, “and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”

During the Congress, Del Rosario said she had the chance to get the skills and experiences necessary to jump-start a medical career by viewing surgeries, learning about state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and becoming inspired by world-changing researchers, futurists and technologists.

“We created the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to support the future of medical science,” according to the Congress’ website, “(and) high school students who aspire to be physicians and medical scientists.”

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” Rossi added. This is why students will continue to receive services and participate in programs that’ll ensure they stay true to their dreams and aspirations.

At the close of the Congress, delegates participated in a formal candlelit ceremony where they were awarded the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award of Achievement.