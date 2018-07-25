Man claiming to be armed with gun, robs victim of iPhone in Valencia

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Deputies set up a perimeter around a Valencia apartment complex Wednesday morning after a young man reportedly robbed someone of their Apple iPhone 8 by intimating he was armed.

About 9:40 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to an apartment complex on Riverchase Drive, north of Magic Mountain Parkway and west of McBean Parkway, for reports of a robbery.

“He showed a gun in the waistband area of his pants. He pointed to it and took the person’s cell phone,” Lt. Leo Bauer said.

The suspect was described as male, between 18 and 20 years old, dark skinned, riding a silver-colored scooter.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

