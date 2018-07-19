Meeting new school leadership

By Brennon Dixson

The William S. Hart Union High School District unanimously approved two new administrators set to take over their resp drive appointments in the next school year.

Following their announcement that Wendy Aird is set to serve as the new assistant principal of Canyon High School, members of the governing board also named Catherine Nicholas as the new principal of Sequoia School.

Aird was unable to attend Thursday’s district meeting because she recently had a child, officials said, but Nicholas was present, along with the district’s newly appointed Director of Transportation, Brad Renisen, to introduce their loved ones and accompanying friends.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named principal of Sequoia School,” Nicholas said. “I can already tell Sequoia is a special, family-like, supportive and therapeutic environment where the incredible students are focused on academics and their future.”

Last year, Nicholas worked as an assistant principal at Canyon High School, which is the role that Aird will assume next year. Prior to Nicholas’ move to Canyon, she served as assistant principal at Rancho Pico and Arroyo Seco Junior High Schools.

Nicholas, who started her career as a science teacher in 1984, will now be in charge of Hart’s Sequoia School, which serves approximately 55 students in grades seven to 12 with integrated academic, behavioral and therapeutic support.

After receiving approval from the board, acting board President Robert Jensen said the administrators are set to assume their positions effective July 1.

“Those are three great appointments,” Jensen said, “and we look forward to working with all of you.”