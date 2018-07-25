Newhall man accused of trying to kidnap teen in wash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after he allegedly grabbed and restrained a teenage girl who had been walking in the Santa Clara River wash.

Egenio Torres, of Newhall, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Mr. Torres, age 35, is accused of approaching and wanting to accompany a 17-year-old lone female as she walked through the Santa Clara Riverbed near Jakes Way and Daniel Drive, Canyon Country, at 3:30 p.m., (Tuesday),” Lt. Ignacio Somoano wrote in an email when asked for details about the arrest.

“The suspect approached her and asked if he could walk with her and she declined his offer,” he wrote.

“As she tried several times to distance herself from the suspect, he grabbed her arm and tried to physically restrain her. She broke free of the suspect’s grasp and fled on foot.

“She alerted the sheriff’s station of the incident and later located and identified the suspect to responding deputies.

“He was arrested for investigation of attempted kidnapping,” Somoano wrote.

