Newhall’s MAIN will feature comedy, theatre and music shows in August

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Old Town Newhall’s The MAIN will be featuring comedy, theatre and music performances next month, according to a news release.

August performances start with two comedy shows. Comedy Mashup features a group of comedians and improv comedians from across Los Angeles. Headlined by close-up magician and comedian Adam Wylie, the show is geared towards an adult audience and will take place Aug. 3 at 8:00 p.m. Presale tickets cost $12 and will be $18 at the front door.

The second show, The Society Comedy Troupe, will feature its own improv show resembling “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” incorporating the audience into the comedy. Appropriate for all ages, The Society Comedy Troupe will perform on Aug. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will be $12 for seniors and students, $15 for the general audience.

The MAIN will then feature a theatre production titled “27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview.” Presented by LCAZ Productions, it tells the story of two college recruiters who need to find high school seniors to enroll in their prestigious university. Twenty-seven “eccentric, dimwitted and slightly insane” seniors participate to show how to not succeed in a college interview. Performances will show from Aug. 10-12, with tickets available at $15 for adults and $10 for attendees under 18.

Lastly, Austin Jons and the Immortals will perform Aug. 25. A blues/rock band, they will be performing their own original content as part of the Sidecar Music Series. Tickets will cost $15.

For more information, go to AtTheMain.org/tickets.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the City of Santa Clarita.