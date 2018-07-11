Nine detained for trespassing near popular bike trail
anta Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies detain multiple people in connection with trespassing violations in the Santa Clara River on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Jim Holt
Deputies detained nine people Tuesday night, all accused of trespassing in the Santa Clara River wash near a popular biking trail in Canyon Country.

About 8 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to reports of a group of young people congregated near the Santa Clara River Trail, near Camp Plenty Road.

“We detained nine people for trespassing,” Lt. Leo Bauer said.

The detainees — eight men and one woman, all in their early 20’s — were given a citation to appear in court on the misdemeanor offense.

“They were given citations and released,” he said.

The Santa Clara River Trail is popular among bicyclists and pedestrians.

