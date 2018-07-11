Nine detained for trespassing near popular bike trail

Deputies detained nine people Tuesday night, all accused of trespassing in the Santa Clara River wash near a popular biking trail in Canyon Country.
About 8 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to reports of a group of young people congregated near the Santa Clara River Trail, near Camp Plenty Road.
“We detained nine people for trespassing,” Lt. Leo Bauer said.
The detainees — eight men and one woman, all in their early 20’s — were given a citation to appear in court on the misdemeanor offense.
“They were given citations and released,” he said.
The Santa Clara River Trail is popular among bicyclists and pedestrians.
