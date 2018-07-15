One acre fire reported in Sand Canyon

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Los Angeles County Fire Department is responding to a one acre brush fire in Sand Canyon with assistance from Angeles National forest, officials confirmed.

The fire was reported at one acre and creeping up hill and no structures threatened, according to fire captain Ron Singleton.

Both agencies have dispatched one full assignment is expecting a quick knockdown, according to captain Singleton.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.