One hurt in mini-van crash with tractor-trailer

By Jim Holt

1 hour ago

At least one person was hurt and taken to the hospital Friday morning after a minivan and a tractor-trailer collided while traveling through the Grapevine.

The traffic collision happened at 6 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Vista Del Lago Road, near Pyramid Lake, involving a “minivan vs. a tractor truck and trailer combo,” California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard said Friday morning.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department took one patient to the hospital.

The vehicles involved in the crash ended up blocking the No. 4 lane — commonly referred to as the slow lane — for about 80 minutes.

CHP officers shut down the two lanes next to the slow lane to allow tow trucks to remove the vehicles, Greengard said.

All lanes were reported open at 7:22 a.m.

