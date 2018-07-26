Pair accused of stealing from lockers and cars at LA Fitness gyms
Loot seized in case against pair accused of stealing from gym patrons. photo courtesy SCV Sheriff's Station.
By Jim Holt
30 mins ago

A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman face several felony and misdemeanor criminal charges after allegedly stealing from the lockers and parked cars of LA Fitness patrons across the Santa Clarita Valley.

At least 18 victims had property stolen from them at each of the three LA Fitness locations in the SCV, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Gyms included facilities on: Golden Valley Road, Newhall Ranch Road and Pico Canyon Road.

On Thursday, detectives submitted their case against the pair to prosecutors at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, she said.

Each suspect faces at least 10 felony counts and five misdemeanor counts, ranging from commercial burglary to grand theft charges.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place over the last two months.

Car window shattered after a break in near LA Fitness. Courtesy Photo

“They were stealing out of lockers and cars parked at the gyms,” Miller said.

On Monday night, detectives arrested the pair a Castaic motel room, she said, for “hitting the LA Fitness gyms.”

Detectives seized a lot of material from the motel room.

More details about the case were expected to be released later in the day Thursday.

