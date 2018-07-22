Santa Clarita to expect triple digit temperatures this coming week

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Forecasts for the week is expected to have temperatures reach as high as 108 degrees in Santa Clarita and residents should be prepared to protect themselves from the sun.

With temperatures hitting triple digits, being protected from the heat becomes important. Los Angeles County sets up cooling centers across the county to keep people out of the sun and safe from the potential dangers of the heat.

Santa Clarita has four cooling centers that are operational through the entire week. Santa Clarita’s three public libraries and the SCV Senior center act as cooling centers across the valley during the summer months.

LA County recommends calling ahead to any cooling center to make sure seating is available and that the center is still in operation.

The county also offers tips on how best to battle the heat.

Avoid the sun, stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

Drink plenty of fluids, 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

Replace salt and minerals, sweating removes salt and minerals from the body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

Avoid alcohol.

Reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

Wear appropriate clothing, wear a wide-brimmed hat and light colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when outdoors.

Stay cool indoors during peak hours, set the air conditioner between 75° to 80° or take a cool shower twice a day and visit a public air conditioned facility.

Monitor those at high risk, check on elderly neighbors and family and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work or exercise like construction workers and people 65 years and older are all at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least 30 if you need to be in the sun.

Keep pets indoors, heat also affects your pets, keep them indoors or if they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

To see more tips or see the full list of cooling stations across LA County visit lacounty.gov/emergency.