SCV transportation surveys go live

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Transit is working on its next transportation development plan, which means it needs to gather community feedback.

Anyone interested in helping can take the transit department’s community survey, now available online, said Alex Porlier, a transit administrative analyst with the city.

After giving basic information about their residential areas, respondents can answer questions about how often they take certain modes of transportation and make any suggested improvements for local fixed-route and commuter fixed-route transit.

The survey findings will yield recommendations for updating Santa Clarita Transit’s Transportation Development Plan, a blueprint for major developments in the city’s transportation vision, Porlier said.

“The current plan is from 2013, but it’s going to be replaced by a new one now,” Porlier said.

“It’s supposed to be a 5- to 10-year guiding document,” he said. “But with a new bus transit center and Metrolink station coming to Vista Canyon, we wanted to account for those changes starting next year.”

The survey closes in a few weeks. The city will assess the information, along with community feedback from a series of community workshops where residents are invited to voice their opinions on the direction of public transit services.

The last series of workshops was from June 7-20 in Saugus, Canyon Country, Valencia, Newhall and community organizations in Val Verde, Castaic and Stevenson Ranch. Seven more are slated for the fall, Porlier said.

The new transportation plan should be completed by February 2019, Porlier said.

Interested residents can visit http://santaclaritatransit.com/TDP/.