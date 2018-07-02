SCV Water to hold free gardening classes

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

SCV Water officials have released their summer schedule of gardening classes.

“We’re in the beginning of summer – the weather is getting warmer earlier in the day and is no longer cooling off as quickly at night,” SCV Water spokeswoman Kathie Martin said in a news release issued Monday.

SCV Water is offering free monthly gardening classes that “will get you thinking about your landscape design and ways to sustain it through summer,” she wrote in her release.

On July 12, at 6:30 p.m., a class being offered called “Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget.”

Tim Wheeler is slated to instruct the class. He holds degrees in both horticulture

science and park administration. Wheeler has specialized in landscape management, landscape education and water conservation.

On July 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, the class — “Basics of a Sustainable Landscape” — promises to show you where to start, Martin said.

“Sustainable Landscape,” including ways to preserve natural resources, be water-wise, and

still have a landscape that meets your needs.

The instructor for the July 21 class is John Windsor. He is a certified arborist and a California certified nurseryman.

All classes are held at SCV Water, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

To register, and to see a complete list of classes for 2018, visit www.yourSCVwater.com or

call 661-513-1230 and sign up.

