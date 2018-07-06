SCV’s Hermit Social Club teaches seniors how to use technology at the Senior Center

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Hermit Social Club Robotics Team 12675 recently created a Seniors’ Electronics Assistance Team, or SEAT, to assist seniors at the SCV Senior Center with any technology issues they may have.

The Hermit Social Club is a team of 10 local junior high and high school students who, for the last three years, have been involved in several robotics competitions and community outreach events, including SEAT.

“They were looking for something to do over the summer,” said Connie Pocrass, SEAT’s coach, “and they all have grandparents always asking them for help with their electronics, so we decided to contact the Senior Center to see if they need help.”

Every Thursday from 1-2 p.m., the team is at the Senior Center providing free help to the seniors with their electronics.

“They just help people with any problems they have,” said Connie. “Whether it’s reinstalling iTunes or just kind of getting them going on their device if they’re stuck.” For more information, please contact Connie Pocrass at (818) 523-4947 or visit The Hermit Social Club’s website, http://hermitsocialclub.weebly.com/.