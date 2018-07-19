Sheriff: $500K in DUI warrants, alleged DUI crash prompt arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Green Valley woman reportedly on her way to Calabasas was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with prior convictions for DUI Wednesday night.

The woman was reportedly taken into custody after a two-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The woman was found by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have five additional warrants for DUI totaling a half-million dollars, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Thursday.

The traffic collision involving a white Dodge Charger happened about 6:10 p.m., at the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department took one patient to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said.

One of the deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded to the crash told her Thursday: “It was very fortunate that there was no passenger in the car that was hit,” Miller said.

Miller said the woman who deputies suspect caused the crash allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, and told the deputy who arrived on scene ‘to just take her to jail.’”

The woman was also suspected of driving with a suspended license, Miller said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt