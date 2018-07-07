Starting6 volleyball training camp welcomes mutliple olympians during July training camp

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Henry Mayo’s Fitness and Health Center’s Starting6 volleyball program will be holding a sale of $75 off normal camp fees to celebrate the US Olympians who support the program, according to a news release.

Three-time gold medalist and four-time Olympian, Misty May-Treanor is excited about the concept of Starting6 and will be making a surprise visit to the program to sign autographs for the athletes during the training camping that happens July 16-19.

Olympian and UCLA hall of famer Annett Davis and Former professional volleyball AVP player Jason Lee are kicking off the program with an indoor volleyball camp. The purpose of the camp is to help kids learn the game and improve their skills.

The camp will be held in one of the air-conditioned gyms in Santa Clarita Valley, at the Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Center.

Starting6 gets its name from from the six players who are allowed to play on a volleyball court at one time. Its goal is to empower kids and train them to become better athletes and citizens so they can move up the ranks in their schools and eventually be a part of the starting six on their teams, according to a news release.

Davis has trained athletes that have made their junior high, high school and club volleyball teams and some who have earned college scholarships.

“Our goal was to create a program for families who cannot afford the $4,000 – $8,000 price of a volleyball club, but who still want high-quality volleyball instruction for their kids. We are not a club, we are an exceptional alternative,” explained Davis.

Current camp dates are July 16-19, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and registration is currently open at www.Starting6.com. The discount will be ending Jul 9.