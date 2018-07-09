Summer programs offer children entertainment

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

With schools closed for summer vacation, parents in the Santa Clarita Valley may find themselves searching for ways to keep their children occupied with something besides video games during the mid-summer months.

Luckily, there are multiple summer programs available to children around the SCV.

College of the Canyons’ career exploration themed Summer Institute is registering participants who are entering grades 6-8 in the fall of 2018 for its weekly sessions happening July 9-17 and July 16-20.

“The Summer Institute’s goal is to give hands-on career exploration and opportunities to learn in a variety of areas and subjects,” according to the college’s website. “These include robotics, video game design, sports medicine, health and human services, science pathway, photography, architecture, computer coding, auto technology and manufacturing and welding.”

Enrollment fees are $275 per child per week, and all classes for the institute begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

“Choose one week, two weeks or all five,” the website of the Gilchrist Farm Summer Farm Camp reads. The camp will teach children aged 5-14 how to groom, tack up and ride horses followed by an end the week horse show.

Camp hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from now until Aug. 3. Enrollment fees are $275 per week, and interested parents are invited to contact 661-645-2517 for more information.

Camp Clarita is also still accepting registrants for its three camp divisions and a multitude of youth recreational classes.

Teenagers and young children will all have a chance to participate in Ranger, Voyager and Explorer camps, according to the city’s Summer Seasons Magazine. “Each program includes age appropriate experiences for campers to create and explore including crafts, games, music, outside play, sensory activities, dramatic play and special events based on the weekly theme at the park sites.”

Even toddlers can join the fun, the magazine states, with the Wee Folks and Little Folks Camp, which offers 3-5 year olds the opportunity to play and make new friends while participating in fun, themed activities.

Participants are encouraged to register online at CampClarita.com or in person at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.