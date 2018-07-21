The Rend Collective will bring “Good News” to Santa Clarita in October

By Signal Staff

4 mins ago

If you’re in need of some “Good News”, the band Rend Collective will bring it to Valencia later this year, according to a news release.

An Irish faith group, the Rend Collective will perform at the Higher Vision Church as a part of its global “Good News Tour” on Oct. 24.

“There’s a lot of bad news out there, but no matter what we have good news, and that good news has a name: Jesus Christ,” band member Gareth Gilkeson said.

With a deluxe ticket, guests will have access to the best seats and get the chance to participate in a Q&A with the band about their new album, “Good News,” released in January. Guests will also have the opportunity to take a professional photo with the band, a VIP laminate, a copy of their latest album and access to shop through the band’s merchandise.

Originally from Bangor, Ireland, Rend Collective’s new album “is deeply connected to the band’s roots in missional community – a group of people, or extended family, who are united through Christian community around a common service and witness to a particular neighborhood or network of relationships – much like the band themselves,” according to their website bio.

For more ticket and tour information, go to rendcollective.com.