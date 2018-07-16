Thieves hit Apple store, steal laptops

By Jim Holt

42 mins ago

41 SHARES Share Tweet

In a brazen daytime burglary, three suspects entered the Apple store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall, snipped the security cords attached to laptops on display and then dashed out of the store to a waiting car.

Deputies are looking for four suspects who stole between 10-15 laptops and then made their getaway in a white, possibly 2018, Ultima, Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

About 3:10 p.m. Monday, three thieves, each described as male, black, in their mid- to late-teens, each wearing a “hoodie,” entered the store on Valencia Boulevard, Mohrhoff said. A fourth suspect was seen driving the getaway car, according to witnesses.

“They ran into the store and took several laptops after popping them off the security cables,” Mohrhoff said.

There was no violence, no weapons and no one was hurt in the incident.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On twitter

@jamesarthurholt