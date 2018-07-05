UPDATE: Train strikes, kills woman in Newhall

A woman struck and killed by a train Thursday morning appears to be a transient accidentally killed in the incident, a sergeant at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.
The fatal collision happened just before 7 a.m. at the Metrolink train station on Railroad Avenue at Market Street, Sgt. Mike Pokorny said.
“It appears to be an accident. It was a woman. She is presumed, at this point, to be one of the local transient residents,” he said. An investigation into the collision is ongoing
At 6:55 a.m., the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports of a pedestrian struck by a train at the Newhall Metrolink station. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene near the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue.
As of 9 a.m., Market Street was closed between Railroad Avenue and Pine Street to facilitate the investigation into the woman’s death.
Paramedics dispatched to the incident at 6:57 a.m. arrived there at 7:05 a.m., said Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
At 7:11 a.m., the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
“The call came in as a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, for a female hit by a train in Newhall,” she said.
AV Line 212 to Los Angeles will originate at Via Princessa. Passengers at Lancaster, Palmdale and Vincent Grade/Acton will be provided MTA buses.
