TreePeople looks for volunteers to help restore burn site

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

TreePeople and the National Fire and Wildlife Foundation have partnered to restore the area damaged during last year’s Copper Fire and are looking for volunteers willing to help.

Last year the Copper Fire burned a 2.5 acre area near West Hills Drive near Copper Hill Drive. The left the area with black marks and dead plants that allowed invasive plant species to take hold and leaving patches of barren land, according to Angeles Forest coordinator Nate Enright, who is helping clean up and restore the area burned last year.

“There was a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife foundation, they and (National) Forest Service had created a map of the area, walked out there and surveyed the site and it was an area to restore.” Enright explained. “There’s a lot of diversity in the area. We’ve been doing a lot of weeding and plant care since we started the restoration.”

Since February volunteers including Enright have been trekking to the area of the burn and getting to work on removing invasive plants. The volunteers have also been planting native species like chaparral plants to provide deer, coyotes and other animals with food and shelter, according to Enright.

“We’re aiming to have this every weekend on Saturdays and Sundays,” Enright said about the project moving forward. “Sometimes it’s a good turnout and sometimes its just three people and that’s isn’t much of a presence. We’re trying to build that up.”

Recently the group was scheduled to have a restoration day on Saturday Jul 7, but due to the extreme temperatures from the recent heat wave the event was canceled, Enright said.

“We’ve planted a lot of things so far and we will continue to plant more as it cools down in September, October, November and on,” Enright said. “Once you get rid of the dry vegetation that’s been dry all summer, the new plants will maintain a lot more moisture and once summer is over we don’t have to water the new ones.”

The next volunteer date is set for July 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 35582 San Francisquito Canyon Rd. Those looking to help can visit the event page at https://www.treepeople.org/calendar/volunteer-events/2018-07-29/angeles-forest-restoration.