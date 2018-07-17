Truck backs into closed establishment in suspected burglary attempt

By Marilyn Chavez

1 min ago

While Mi Ranchito has been closed for business for some time, it didn’t stop a driver from trying to make an unauthorized entry, officials said Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspected burglary attempt on Soledad Canyon Road on Monday night, around 11:10 p.m.

“Eyewitnesses… reported seeing an older model pickup truck in the parking lot at the business, and it went into reverse at a high rate of speed crashing into the main entrance door of the restaurant,” said Shirley Miller, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Public Information Officer, Tuesday afternoon.

When deputies arrived on scene, the vehicle was not there, but tire marks, broken glass and a destroyed door frame left a clear indication of what had happened.

Although no items were taken, deputies believe that someone was trying to burglarize the business, according to Miller.

The Signal was on scene Monday night, when officials were investigating the incident. A live report from the scene can be found on The Signal’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can submit an anonymous tip on the Los Angeles Police Department website (http://www.lapdonline.org/report_a_crime).

