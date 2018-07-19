Two arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly spray painting park building in Saugus

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Two local men were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism Wednesday. The men were accused of spray painting buildings inside a park.

A California Highway Patrol officer patrolling near Bouquet Canyon Road between Texas Canyon Road and the Texas Canyon Fire Station in the Angeles National Forest spotted the alleged vandalism.

“While one of our officers was on patrol, in the vicinity of the rest area, he was flagged down by a citizen that witnessed the two suspects tagging the building,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.

“The officer approached the location and contacted the subjects and through his investigation he made two arrests,” said Greengard, describing the location inside the Los Cantiles day use area, on Bouquet Canyon Road.

The incident marks the third arrest for vandalism causing more than $400 in a 24-hour period in Saugus this week. A Saugus woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly spray painting a city building at the Santa Clarita Park on Seco Canyon Road.

The Los Cantiles day use area, equipped with restrooms, is monitored by the U.S. Forest Service and can accommodate as many as 200 visitors.

The two men arrested were Jose Aguero, 19, of Newhall, and Carlos Allegosmartine, 18, of Canyon Country.

