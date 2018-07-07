Two fires reported in Santa Clarita

By Skylar Barti

6 mins ago

Two seperate fires have been reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department just before 2 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

The first fire, just off of Sierra highway and Arline street in Canyon Country near Sand Canyon road. The fire was reported at ¼ acre, according to fire supervisors Cheryl Sims.

Engines arrived on scene at the second reported fire at Constellation avenue and Alta Vista avenue, though no further information was available at the time of calling LAcoFD.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.