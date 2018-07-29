Unhealthy air quality continues during July’s final days

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

The air quality in Santa Clarita continues to remain unhealthy as the summer season rolls into August.

While projected unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley, the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the San Gabriel Mountains, East San Gabriel Valley and East San Fernando Valley on Sunday, according to new release from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Outdoor activities should be minimal for residents with respiratory diseases such as asthma or heart disease, according to Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer.

Today’s Air Quality Index, or AQI, is projected at 161. The higher the AQI, the more unhealthy it will be for any outdoor activities for residents, workers and children in school, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now website.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District also issued a smoke advisory regarding the massive and ongoing Cranston Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, however it will not impact the Santa Clarita Valley and its air quality. Smoke may cause air conditions to worsen in San Bernardino County and Riverside County, according to their website.

For more information, go to aqmd.gov.