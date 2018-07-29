Unhealthy air quality continues during July’s final days
Smog and smoke from a nearby brush fire obscure the mountains to the north of Santa Clarita. Cory Rubin/The Signal
By Ryan Mancini
The air quality in Santa Clarita continues to remain unhealthy as the summer season rolls into August.

While projected unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley, the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the San Gabriel Mountains, East San Gabriel Valley and East San Fernando Valley on Sunday, according to new release from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Outdoor activities should be minimal for residents with respiratory diseases such as asthma or heart disease, according to Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer.

Today’s Air Quality Index, or AQI, is projected at 161. The higher the AQI, the more unhealthy it will be for any outdoor activities for residents, workers and children in school, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now website.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District also issued a smoke advisory regarding the massive and ongoing Cranston Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, however it will not impact the Santa Clarita Valley and its air quality. Smoke may cause air conditions to worsen in San Bernardino County and Riverside County, according to their website.

For more information, go to aqmd.gov.

About the author

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.

