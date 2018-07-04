University News July 4, 2018

By Signal Staff

3 mins ago

University News

Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY

Anissa Johnson of Valencia, excelled during the spring 2018 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Hofstra University Dean’s List.

Iowa State University, Ames, IA

Approximately 9,196 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2018 Dean’s List.

Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Students listed below are from Santa Clarita.

Kelsey Marie Stickler of Canyon Country, 3rd year, Veterinary Medicine

Natalie Jae Pellegrino of Santa Clarita, 4th year, Business Economics

Sarah Anne Vollmer of Santa Clarita, 4th year, Culinary Food Science – Agriculture

McPherson College, McPherson, KS

McPherson College, a four-year private liberal arts college located in central Kansas, announces the names of students earning degrees and graduating from the college in May.

Jesus Fernandez Pescador of Santa Clarita, received a Bachelor of Science in Psych: Child Development.

Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, IN

The following students have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

Kaitlin Morrison of Valencia.

To earn academic honors at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have at least 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE

More than 4,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List/List of Distinguished Students varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

The following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown, with their year in school, honor, college(s) and major(s).

Presley Capri Smith of Santa Clarita, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology.

Kolby Venger of Santa Clarita, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.

Joseph James Ballentine of Valencia, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering.

Joel Beckwith of Valencia, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing and finance.

Madeline Suzanne Bishop of Valencia senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management (human resource management).

