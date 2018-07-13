“Urban Objects” art exhibit on display now through Oct. 2

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Westfield Valencia Town Center Art Space has installed a new, unconventional art exhibit by artist Aaron Kramer titled “Urban Objects.”

“I have worked with reclaimed materials for years,” Kramer said Friday. “As a kid, on Thursday nights, I would trash-pick for cool stuff. The fact that recycled trash was a free resource was very attractive, but it is the way that this resource is re-used that matters.”

Kramer says that his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Visual Communications has taught him to look for patterns and compositions that trigger a deeper level of understanding and recognition.

“I am a curious person. I look for inspiration in nature and science often. By asking the ‘Why?’ I come up with unique ways of perceiving our world,” said Kramer.

The exhibition features six pieces of art created with recycled materials and repurposed everyday objects. There are several related and unrelated pieces of art displayed in the exhibit, including a chair skinned with over 2,500 wine corks and a snake made from dozens of vintage honey collection boxes that hovers over a field of spools.

“I find the hidden life of an object and bring it into view,” said Kramer. “I believe that trash is a failure of imagination.”

Residents can view the “Urban Objects” exhibit now through Oct. 2 on level two of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 Valencia Blvd.

For more information regarding the exhibit, please visit http://www.urban-objects.com or contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com. For information regarding all city art happenings, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.