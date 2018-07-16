Violation notice issued to Canyon View Estates

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

The city of Santa Clarita issued a notice of violation Monday to the Canyon View Mobile Estates for installing solar panels without required permits and complying with conditions of approval, according to a news release.

“The owners installed multiple solar panels on the hillsides, within and outside of the mobile home park, without obtaining required permits and without complying with conditions of approval associated with the conditional use permit for the park,” the release said. “Those conditions of approval require that 50 percent of the property be maintained as open space. The notice of violation directs the property owner to remove the solar panels.”

Mobile housing parks are under the jurisdiction of California’s Department of Housing and Community Development, HCD.

“This is an issue that arises from a land-use perspective,” said Kevin Strauss, communications specialist for the city.

Working with HCD, city staff have also obtained and reviewed materials in regards to the solar project and conditional use permit. The conditional use permit was originally issued by the county.

“The review indicates that Canyon View Estates should have sought additional entitlements from the city, and is in violation of the conditional-use permit conditions of approval,” the release said.