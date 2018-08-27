Canyon marks 50 years

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

It has been 50 years since Canyon High School became the second high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

To celebrate the grand occasion, alumni, students, staff and parents will gather Sept. 4, when the school hosts its Back to School Night 6-9 p.m.

“The evening will start in the school’s new Performing Arts Center where, in addition to recognitions and performances, a video will be shown taking visitors through the school’s history,” said Dave Caldwell, a Hart District spokesman. “Afterward, everyone will be invited to walk through decades of memorabilia, visit with teachers, enjoy a car show and food trucks, and, perhaps most importantly, get a chance to catch up with classmates.”

As part of the celebration of the school’s opening 50 years ago, Canyon will honor the high school’s 50 Most Influential People in six categories that will encompass education, athletics, arts and entertainment, business, government and other.

Graduates, teachers, administrators or other instrumental figures who have contributed to the success of the school and those associated with it will be honored, Caldwell said.

Alumni have also been invited to commemorate the occasion with a brick that will be permanently added to the school, Caldwell said. Visit engravedbricks.com/campaign/canyon for more information.