CIF-Southern Section releases fall sports preseason polls

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The CIF-Southern Section released its preseason football polls on Monday, Aug. 13, ranking Hart, Canyon and West Ranch in the top 10 in their respective divisions.

Coming off an 8-4 record, including 4-1 in league play, Hart is ranked as the No. 7 team out of 19 teams in Division 3. The Indians will have a chance to move up in the polls quickly when they take on Downey, ranked No. 3, in their first game of the season.

Canyon is ranked No. 3 in Division 6, six spots ahead of Mira Costa, who defeated them 45-28 in the second round of the playoffs last year. Canyon finished the season 6-6, but went 1-4 in conference play.

West Ranch rounds out Division 6, which consists of 22 total teams, as the No. 10 ranked squad. After finishing the season 5-4, the Wildcats made the biggest jump of any Foothill League team, moving up three divisions.

Neither Canyon nor West Ranch are scheduled to face any of the teams ranked in the top 10 in their division, aside from each other. The Division 6 rivals will clash on Friday, Oct. 5 in a home game for Canyon.

Golden Valley, who is not ranked in the top 10 in Division 4, will face two ranked teams this year, No. 3 Bishop Diego and No. 10 Crespi. The clash against Bishop Diego is a rematch from last season’s Division 6 championship game.

The CIF-SS also released its 2018 girls volleyball teams to watch. Hart was named as one of 13 teams to watch in Division 3, which consists of 46 teams overall. The Indians finished 18-11 last season, going 9-1 in league play.

Hart will face Village Christian in its second game of the season, another one of the schools listed as a Division 3 team to watch. It’s a rematch from last season in which Hart lost 3-2.

Trinity Classical Academy was also named as one of the 12 teams to watch in Division 8, which consists of 77 teams. The Knights finished 15-8-1 and 8-2 in league play last season.

