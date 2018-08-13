COC’s First-Year program gets extended deadline

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

It’s not too late to apply for a year of free tuition through the College of the Canyons’ First-Year Promise Plus program, as COC has extended the application deadline until the 500-student limit is reached.

Signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown last year, the California College Promise laid the groundwork for the state’s community colleges to increase access and student success, according to a news release. After its launch last fall, COC’s First-Year Promise program has attempted to do the same by waiving tuition and fees during students’ first year of study.

Thanks to funding from the California College Promise, COC was able to expand the program into First-Year Promise Plus, which will continue to accept students on a first-come, first-served basis for the fall 2018 semester, school leaders said.

First-Year Promise Plus will cover the cost of up to 15 units per semester, potentially saving students $1,380 in tuition, the release reads. To be eligible for the program, students must maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average and be enrolled in at least 12 units of classes in the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters.

Once students have been accepted, they will gain access to coaches, mentors, counselors and college personnel dedicated to their academic success, as well as tutoring in a variety of subjects, according to the college. The combination of services is designed to help students achieve their academic goals.