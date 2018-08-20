Community feedback sought by city on public-safety grant proposal

By Tammy Murga

The city of Santa Clarita is asking the public for feedback on a federal grant proposal aimed at enhancing public safety.

All comments must be received by noon on Friday, Aug. 31. Questions participants can expect to see include where do residents see the most gaps in public service, according to Jerrid McKenna, assistant to the city manager. This information is then included in the decision process for the application.

Every year, the city applies for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assitance Grant Program. States, tribes and local governments like Santa Clarita can receive grant funding to support a variety of program areas ranging from law enforcement to education and mental health, according to the Office of Justice Programs website.

Santa Clarita has focused on receiving support for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station when applying, with an aim of purchasing efficient technology to help increase the effectiveness of the station’s operations.

Thanks to funds granted in the past, the Sheriff’s Station has obtained laser radars for motor deputies, electronic ticket writers and, most recently installed, the Automated License Plate Reader cameras, said McKenna.

“We have to be specific when applying and this year is more geared toward technology in our Sheriff’s Station,” he said. “We will do what we can do enhance productivity.”

This year, the city is eligible to receive more than $24,000. In 2017, the city received just below that amount, according to McKenna.

“JAG funding is important to the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, because it supports ongoing crime prevention programs that have been proven successful in our community,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “The funding will also enable the City and Sheriff’s Department to collaborate on new opportunities for improving safety, our highest priority in Santa Clarita,”

For more information on the 2018 JAG Grant application, or to view and comment on the proposal, visit santa-clarita.com/jag, or contact Jerrid McKenna at (661) 255-4921 or jmckenna@santa-clarita.com.