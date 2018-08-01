Cyclist taken to hospital after mishap in Canyon Country

A bicyclist was hurt and taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he and another bicyclist fell on a Canyon Country street.
The incident happened shortly before 6:25 a.m. on Soledad Canyon Road at Golden Oak Road, said Inspector Sal Alvarado of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“This call was for two bicyclists down,” he said, noting there was a request made by paramedics arriving at the scene for a private ambulance.
Paramedics began treating the two cyclists after they arrived at 6:34 a.m.
One of the cyclists was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
