Cyclist taken to hospital after mishap in Canyon Country

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A bicyclist was hurt and taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he and another bicyclist fell on a Canyon Country street.

The incident happened shortly before 6:25 a.m. on Soledad Canyon Road at Golden Oak Road, said Inspector Sal Alvarado of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“This call was for two bicyclists down,” he said, noting there was a request made by paramedics arriving at the scene for a private ambulance.

Paramedics began treating the two cyclists after they arrived at 6:34 a.m.

One of the cyclists was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt