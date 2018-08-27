DAA holds meet and greet with endorsed candidates

By Crystal Duan

10 hours ago

The Democratic Alliance for Action of Santa Clarita hosted a neighborhood meet and greet with its endorsed City Council and school board race candidates on Sunday.

The event had around 120 attendees and was held at a private home in Newhall.

This meet and greet gave residents the opportunity to meet candidates running in local races, said DAA President Michelle Kampbell.

At its last meeting on Aug. 23, the DAA officially endorsed for the upcoming Nov. 6 election City Council candidates Logan Smith, Brett Haddock and Diane Trautman, and school board candidates David Barlavi (Saugus Union School District, Area 1), Laura Arrowsmith (SUSD, Area 2), Chris Trunkey (SUSD, Area 5), Donna Robert (William S. Hart Union School District, Area 2) and Kelly Trunkey (Hart District, Area 5). All were present to mingle and chat about their platforms.

Endorsements are determined by the club casting a majority vote, Kampbell said.

“We’ll be doing smaller events for our candidates, too, in the future,” she said. “We’ll be doing whatever we can to get them more exposure to the community.”

Katie Hill, the Democratic challenger to Rep. Steve Knight in the 25th Congressional District primary, also attended to meet local voters. Christy Smith, 38th Assembly District challenger to Assemblyman Dante Acosta, was not present but a member of her campaign staff attended.

Club members reach out to their precincts to inform them on the local Democratic candidates running for office through a program called Neighbor 2 Neighbor, Kampbell said. The current club membership is at 280 people. Interested participants must be registered Democrats, or if under age 18, planning to register as Democrats when they are eligible to vote.

More information is available at www.daa.org.