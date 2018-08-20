Detectives searching for missing Stevenson Ranch woman

By Austin Dave

15 mins ago

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Santa Clarita Valley woman who disappeared over the weekend, according to a department official.

Jennifer “Jenny” Sison Mariano was last seen Sunday at 7:09 p.m. at her home on the 26500 block of Brooks Circle in Stevenson Ranch, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a news release.

Koerner described the 48-year-old Asian woman as 5 feet tall and 125 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

“Ms. Mariano suffers from severe depression and Lupus,” Koerner said. Mariano may be driving a 2016 white Lexus IS 250 with a California license plate of 7RMP150.

Anyone with information about Mariano’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Abraham or Sgt. Nava with the sheriff’s department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5550. Those who prefer to contribute information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use the smartphone app P3 Tips or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.