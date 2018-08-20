Detectives searching for missing Stevenson Ranch woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Santa Clarita Valley woman who disappeared over the weekend, according to a department official.
Jennifer “Jenny” Sison Mariano was last seen Sunday at 7:09 p.m. at her home on the 26500 block of Brooks Circle in Stevenson Ranch, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a news release.
Koerner described the 48-year-old Asian woman as 5 feet tall and 125 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.
“Ms. Mariano suffers from severe depression and Lupus,” Koerner said. Mariano may be driving a 2016 white Lexus IS 250 with a California license plate of 7RMP150.
Anyone with information about Mariano’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Abraham or Sgt. Nava with the sheriff’s department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5550. Those who prefer to contribute information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use the smartphone app P3 Tips or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.