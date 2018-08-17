Eighth-grade teacher reported missing

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An eighth-grade teacher who showed up at school Monday at Castaic Middle School hasn’t been seen since, prompting school district administrators to file a missing person’s report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Reuben Sherr, newly hired by the Castaic Union School District, came to the campus of the middle school Monday where he spent hours preparing his room for the new school year.

And that was the last time he anyone has seen or heard from him, according to school officials.

“We’ve heard nothing,” Charmin Ortega, executive assistant to Superintendent Steve Doyle said Friday. “Any other information is going to have to come from the (Santa Clarita Valley) Sheriff’s Station.”

Ortega confirmed an email was sent by Doyle Thursday to school families informing them of the disappearance.

The email reads in part: “As we embark on a new school year, I apologize that I must share unfortunate news with you.”

The email continues to report: “Mr. Reuben Sherr… has been reported as a missing person,”

“He did not attend the all-staff welcome back breakfast or teachers’ professional development held on Tuesday and Wednesday, so we grew deeply concerned and tried to reach him.

Doyle concludes his email to parents noting: “It is a worrisome situation, indeed, and I hope that you will join me in wishing the best for Mr. Sherr.”

District and school administrators are now in the process of “securing a long-term substitute teacher” in light of the disappearance.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt