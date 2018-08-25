Flooding from closed Bonefish Grill causes temporary shutdown of Billy Beez

By Skylar Barti

6 mins ago

Flooding from the closed down Bonefish Grill has leaked into the neighboring Billy Beez indoor play area for kids located at the Valencia Town Center, officials said Saturday.

The water was noticed by Billy Beez around 10:46 a.m. when the call when out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Supervisor Melanie Flores.

The minor flooding caused a temporary closure of the indoor play area. Workers are pushing the water out of the building, Flores said.

The cause of the flooding was not immediately known by 1 p.m., according to Flores.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.