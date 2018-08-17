Getting the red carpet treatment

By Brennon Dixson

The students of Cedarcreek Elementary School hit the red carpet on Thursday for the first day of school.

Feeling good and styling in their back-to-school outfits, the elementary-aged children entered their classrooms for the first time this school year with a ceremony fit for celebrities.

Joined by parents, teachers and school staff, more than 400 students were given free backpacks thanks to a donation from Costco, which forged a relationship with Cedarcreek Elementary last year through a reading program created for the after-school Cougar Club, Principal Robin Payre said. There are still a few backpacks left over, so the school’s parent liaison will coordinate with other sites and district families to ensure those in need receive one.

“This is the third year we’ve done the Red Carpet Welcome, but this is the first year we’ve had the backpacks,” Payre said.

Everybody is always nervous on the first day, which is why she originally began searching for ways to make teachers, parents and students feel welcomed.

It’s fun, because the kids come to school and see the music and balloons and get excited as soon as they see the red carpet, “and I love it because teachers get to make that face-to-face contact with parents and students right away,” Payre said.

“This year was one of the longest lines to date,” Payre said, adding it took about 45 minutes to get through the students.