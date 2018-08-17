Getting the red carpet treatment
Students at Cedarcreek Elementary are greeted by teachers and school staff as tghey walk a red carpet on their first day of school. Cory Rubin/The Signal
By Brennon Dixson
1 min ago

The students of Cedarcreek Elementary School hit the red carpet on Thursday for the first day of school.

Feeling good and styling in their back-to-school outfits, the elementary-aged children entered their classrooms for the first time this school year with a ceremony fit for celebrities.

Joined by parents, teachers and school staff, more than 400 students were given free backpacks thanks to a donation from Costco, which forged a relationship with Cedarcreek Elementary last year through a reading program created for the after-school Cougar Club, Principal Robin Payre said. There are still a few backpacks left over, so the school’s parent liaison will coordinate with other sites and district families to ensure those in need receive one.

Cedarcreek 1st garder Hannah Ramirez receives a free backpack courtesy of Costco’s Fresh Start Backpack Program on her first day of school at Cedarcreek Elementary School in Canyon Country on Thursday. Cory Rubin/ The Signal

“This is the third year we’ve done the Red Carpet Welcome, but this is the first year we’ve had the backpacks,” Payre said.

Everybody is always nervous on the first day, which is why she originally began searching for ways to make teachers, parents and students feel welcomed.

It’s fun, because the kids come to school and see the music and balloons and get excited as soon as they see the red carpet, “and I love it because teachers get to make that face-to-face contact with parents and students right away,” Payre said.

“This year was one of the longest lines to date,” Payre said, adding it took about 45 minutes to get through the students.

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson covers education for the Signal. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.

Students at Cedarcreek Elementary are greeted by teachers and school staff as tghey walk a red carpet on their first day of school. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Getting the red carpet treatment

1 min ago
Add Comment
Brennon Dixson

The students of Cedarcreek Elementary School hit the red carpet on Thursday for the first day of school.

Feeling good and styling in their back-to-school outfits, the elementary-aged children entered their classrooms for the first time this school year with a ceremony fit for celebrities.

Joined by parents, teachers and school staff, more than 400 students were given free backpacks thanks to a donation from Costco, which forged a relationship with Cedarcreek Elementary last year through a reading program created for the after-school Cougar Club, Principal Robin Payre said. There are still a few backpacks left over, so the school’s parent liaison will coordinate with other sites and district families to ensure those in need receive one.

Cedarcreek 1st garder Hannah Ramirez receives a free backpack courtesy of Costco’s Fresh Start Backpack Program on her first day of school at Cedarcreek Elementary School in Canyon Country on Thursday. Cory Rubin/ The Signal

“This is the third year we’ve done the Red Carpet Welcome, but this is the first year we’ve had the backpacks,” Payre said.

Everybody is always nervous on the first day, which is why she originally began searching for ways to make teachers, parents and students feel welcomed.

It’s fun, because the kids come to school and see the music and balloons and get excited as soon as they see the red carpet, “and I love it because teachers get to make that face-to-face contact with parents and students right away,” Payre said.

“This year was one of the longest lines to date,” Payre said, adding it took about 45 minutes to get through the students.

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson covers education for the Signal. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.