Hart football rising to the challenge in week two

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

In last week’s 33-21 to Downey, Hart football learned a lot about itself, but according to Drew Munoz, one message stands out above the rest:

“We all rise as one and fall as one,” said the receiver and safety. “I mean, we’ve got to learn to go out there, play as a team.”

The Indians will have a shot at redemption this week when they take on Arcadia at home.

The Apaches are coming off a 33-10 loss to Division 2 Cathedral in which quarterback Dylan Guerra went 22-of-35 passing for 205 yards and one touchdown. Hart will have their eye on Guerra, but will be watching his receivers even more carefully.

Rolandiss Whitener will likely be the motor for Arcadia’s receiving corps after coming off a junior campaign that included 34 receptions for 766 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“The biggest thing is staying over the top as defensive backs,” Munoz said. “Not allowing long touchdowns, we’ve got to come down, make tackles. It’s going to be tough. They’re really fast.”

Zach Johnson will get his second start at quarterback for the Indians. Originally, the plan was for Johnson to split reps with Kyle Wiggins, he was forced to go solo when Wiggins was sidelined due to concussion protocol.

In his debut against Downey, Johnson ended the night 16 of 26 for 113 yards.

“I just kind of try to slow things down in my mind and then either way I’m going to battle for my guys every Friday,” Johnson said. “It’s a good feeling. It’s fun being under the lights so I think I’ve handled it well.”

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. tonight at College of the Canyons.