Here’s the latest lineup that The MAIN is offering in September

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The MAIN has added a new slate of shows and performances to its September calendar.

Comedy Mashup featuring K-von

Beginning with Comedy Mashup, guests will have the chance to laugh and interact with the half stand-up and half improv show. The group regularly performs at The MAIN on a monthly basis, said theatre manager Pablo Cevallos. The latest person to headline Comedy Mashup will be comedian, YouTube personality and TED Talk speaker K-von.

Comedy Mashup is geared toward an adult audience. Presale tickets cost $12, while tickets at the door are $18. The performance will be on Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

Society Comedy Troupe

Usually performing on the first Saturday of every month, the Society Comedy Troupe will perform Saturday Sept. 8. Much like the television show “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” the show will have local performers interact with guests through music, skits and comedy.

Doors will be open a half-hour before the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15, while students and seniors pay $12 for admission. The show is also appropriate for all audiences.

“Children are welcome,” Cevallos said, “and adults. It’s a clean show.”

‘Uncommon Women and Others’

Presented by Crow’s Nest Productions, this show focuses on the reunion of five women who, reflecting on their senior year of liberal arts college, think back on how their lives were shaped by the Women’s Liberation Movement in the early 1970s. Presented through vignettes, the show looks at how much the movement influenced these women’s career goals, dating experiences and identities.

Intended for mature audiences, tickets cost $10 ahead of the showtimes and $12 at the door. MAIN guests will have three chances to see the show, on Sept. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.

‘Surviving the Ride — A One-Woman Show’

Podcaster and game show host Christine Blackburn will give a humorous take on her life story, from work in the airline industry as a flight attendant to actively working in the Peace Corps and facing death.

“It’s based on her life and how she managed herself,” Cevallos said.

Blackburn previously performed with the 10 by 10: Variety Show as a part of Thursdays@Newhall.

‘Little Red Riding Hood’

Presented by Olive Branch Theatricals as the traditional story of “Little Red Riding Hood” but with a twist, this show will be aimed for younger audiences, Cevallos said.

“The audience will be able to interact with the performers on stage,” he said.

Tickets will cost $12 for all performance days, Sept. 28-29 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. Performances will continue into the following month, including a sensory sensitive performance that will be brighter and quieter to accomodate families with special needs, on Oct. 7

October Teaser

While more details will be announced, Cevallos said one show residents should look out for is an upcoming screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 26-27. The show will resemble late-night screening across parts of Southern California, and will be the first time that such an event has taken place in Santa Clarita, he said.

Those who go are encouraged to dress up like their favorite characters, he said, adding that a very high turnout is expected.