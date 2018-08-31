La Mesa Junior High lifts lockdown after possible armed person near campus reported

By Tammy Murga

4 mins ago

La Mesa Junior High in Canyon Country lifted a soft lockdown late Friday morning after deputies responded to the area on the report of a person near the campus was possibly armed.

The call came in just after 10 a.m. that a person with a handgun could be in the streets surrounding the campus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Wayne Waterman.

“At this time, we have not located anyone, no shots have been fired and there are no victims,” he said at 11 a.m.

Dave Caldwell, public relations officer at William S. Hart Union High School District, said the school was under a soft lockdown. This means students can roam freely within the school but cannot enter or exit the campus.

The lockdown was lifted by 11:30 a.m.