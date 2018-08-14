Man accused of hitting car seller with car, dragging him 35 feet

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Northridge man accused of running down another man with his car during a car-sale-gone-awry was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, in this case, his car.

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the 23600 block of Meadowridge Drive, near Newhall Avenue, in Newhall.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

They learned upon arrival that the pedestrian was a man trying to sell his car, and that the suspect was the prospective buyer.

“During a vehicle sale with the victim, the suspect became upset and drove towards the victim, striking him,” said Deputy Josh Stamsek, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim held onto the vehicle for approximately 35 feet before being thrown off the vehicle’s hood,” Stamsek said. “The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle.”

When paramedics arrived, they asked for an ambulance, Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said.

Although paramedics attended to the victim at the scene, the arriving ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital.

Shortly after 7:20 p.m., Gary Keith Evans, who according to deputies works as a manager, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, but causing great bodily injury, a felony.

He was scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Wednesday.

Anyone arranging an in-person sales transaction should take advantage of the Safe Exchange program whereby buyers and sellers can meet safely in the parking lot of the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway at Valencia Boulevard, Stamsek said.

The designated area is area painted green and is monitored around the clock by video surveillance.

