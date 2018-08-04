Man arrested after assault with a deadly weapon

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

One man was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a possible assault with a deadly weapon Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested after deputies discovered there as an active warrant for his arrest, said Lt. Leo Bauer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station.

Deputies were called to the Alara apartment complex off of Silver Aspen Way with the report of someone trying to hit another person with their vehicle. Information is still being discerned by officials and will be released once it becomes available, Bauer said.