Man arrested after assault with a deadly weapon
Sheriff's deputies arrive at the Alara apartments to investigate and assault with a deadly weapon call/ Skylar Barti The Signal
By Skylar Barti
1 min ago

One man was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a possible assault with a deadly weapon Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested after deputies discovered there as an active warrant for his arrest, said Lt. Leo Bauer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station.

Deputies were called to the Alara apartment complex off of Silver Aspen Way with the report of someone trying to hit another person with their vehicle. Information is still being discerned by officials and will be released once it becomes available, Bauer said.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a staff writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Sheriff's deputies arrive at the Alara apartments to investigate and assault with a deadly weapon call/ Skylar Barti The Signal

Man arrested after assault with a deadly weapon

1 min ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

One man was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a possible assault with a deadly weapon Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested after deputies discovered there as an active warrant for his arrest, said Lt. Leo Bauer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station.

Deputies were called to the Alara apartment complex off of Silver Aspen Way with the report of someone trying to hit another person with their vehicle. Information is still being discerned by officials and will be released once it becomes available, Bauer said.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a staff writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.